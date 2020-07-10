Planning a wedding can be stressful enough, but in the midst of a pandemic, all of the rules go out the window. Many venues are left on the outside — looking for guidance on what to do.

“We just want to be able to be on a fair playing field," said Nicole Somolis, the president and general manager at Sky Armory. 'We’ve paid attention to what the concerns are. With the malls it was the air filtration system, so we’re actually putting in a purifying system that will take out those pathogens and allergens.”

What You Need To Know

Venues are limited by the 50 person gathering rules



The state has not released guidance for the hospitality industry



There are 2,600 weddings in Onondaga County every year, which is a $105 million industry, according to the SKY Armory president

At SKY Armory, Somolis is doing everything she can to bring business back. The venue usually hosts about 80 weddings a year. Fifty have canceled or postponed, Somolis said, which is a half-million dollar loss in revenue.

“I would much rather have those guests here in a controlled environment where we can maintain those health and safety standards, versus someone who is going to go to their home and their backyard and not do any of those," said Somolis. "That’s where you’re going to see a greater uptick in potential transmission.”

SKY Armory is licensed as a restaurant, so Somolis thought she could reopen under those guidelines. A 50-person limit on gatherings is holding her back.

The state says it is working on guidance for hospitality venues. Somolis and others in the industry have an open petition asking for it.

It’s complicated, said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

“We believe there’s a way to do it," said McMahon. "It will involve testing for larger numbers, so whether or not the state takes our suggestion we’ll see.”

It’s easy to contract trace a wedding, said McMahon. There’s a guest list and seating chart.

Somolis said they’ll vow to do whatever it takes to stay safe.

“We met with a couple yesterday who has a grandmother," said Somolis. "This is what this woman is living for right now. She is so excited to come. She has been home. She hasn’t seen any of the people. So their greatest concern is how do we keep granny safe? Whereas, if I’m taking grannie out to a restaurant, that safety measure and concern for the people next to you is not as great.”

Brides will bring something borrowed and something blue. For everyone planning a wedding, 2020 is something new.