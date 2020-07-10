The South Wedge Farmers Market is back at a new home on Gregory Street near the Odd Fellows Lodge.

“We used to come out all the time, and then they were at Genesee, by the river, last year. We didn’t go there as much, but we wanted to support them over here," said Ann Tippett of Rochester.

The small market carries jams, artisan breads, jewelry, and, on days when it’s not too hot, fresh produce.

“There are so many food deserts within the city itself, so having a place where people can come at one stop to grab fresh fruit and food, and it’s also locally sourced and accessed, local businesses, so it’s great,” said Davin Reddington, who runs Stir Crazy Kettle Corn.

Steven Frank owns Lost Woods Bread Company, and makes bread with his wife.

He was laid off from his job as a chef due to COVID-19 and now runs this business full-time after only launching it last summer.

“The business has been wonderful. I’ve been at three markets already, and the whole community comes out and can pick up their bread. I’ve been selling out, so it’s good, it’s booming.” Frank said.

And though the market is back open during the pandemic, organizers with the South Wedge Planning Committee are still requiring everyone to be cautious.

“There’s no preparing food at the market, masks for everyone that arrives," Reddington said. "Everyone is supposed to have hand sanitizer, and we’re supposed to be handing out the food.”

Joan Brandenburg with the committee says if everyone can cooperate, the market can be enjoyed.

“People really want to get out of the house. And we believe, by really observing social distancing, by wearing our masks and just being conscious of our space around us, we can still get out and still be with each other.” Brandenburg said.

After all, she says the best things these markets provide is community.

“It’s a beautiful summer in Rochester; the winter comes way too quickly, and for places like the South Wedge Farmers Market, it’s a gathering place for the community,” Brandenburg said.

