There's a new learn-to-swim facility now open on the west end of Pittsford Plaza.

Swimming lessons are available at the Goldfish Swim School on Monroe Avenue for kids as young as four months old to up to 12 years old.

What You Need To Know

Goldfish Swim School is offering swim classes to children ages four months to 12 years old



The school is year-round, indoors, and aims to teach safe swimming skills



Semi-private or private lessons are offered



Monthly memberships are available

Opening on Tuesday, Goldfish Swim School is an indoor, year-round swim instruction for kids. It's designed to be child-friendly with bright colors and a shiver-free, 90° pool with a state-of-the-art water purification system. Parents can watch lessons from the air-conditioned viewing area.

Learn to swim! Now open in Pittsford Plaza —Goldfish Swim School. It has monthly memberships for swimming lessons for babies four months old to kids up to 12 years old. Group, semi-private and private lessons available. The pool is 90°. @SPECNewsROC @GoldfishSwim #swimming #kids pic.twitter.com/eNecrtVjOA — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 10, 2020

There are group lessons with a 4:1 maximum student-teacher ratio. Semi-private and private lessons are available.

"We start at 4 months old because that is when we start introducing a lot of those really super important swim safety skills, like what to do if they fall in the water, how to float on their back and it just progresses as they get older and the swim skills change a little bit and get to competitive strokes and more technique driven skills," said Courtney Richardson, Goldfish Swim School regional manager.

Here’s a brief tour of the new Goldfish Swim School in #Pittsford It’s a swim lesson center JUST for kids. @SPECNewsROC @GoldfishSwim #Swim pic.twitter.com/VoRM2GgDKO — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 10, 2020

"Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 1 to 4, so that is what this school's mission is built around, is teaching children how to be safer in and around the water," Richardson said.

Monthly swim lesson memberships are available, similar to how a gym membership works. You can stay enrolled for as long or as little as you like. Monthly memberships start at $94.