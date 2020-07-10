From regional flooding to COVID-19, and even funding issues, the zoo in Watertown has faced its fair share of challenges in recent years.

However, with that now hopefully behind them, zoo leaders are making some changes in an effort to improve and become a viable part of the community. It all starts with a name.

What You Need To Know

Watertown's New York State Zoo at Thompson Park will officially be renamed to Zoo New York



Zoo plans to introduce new conservation and education efforts



The new-look zoo will focus on New York animals and hopes to build new exhibits and improve existing ones

The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is no more. It is now the much-easier-to-say Zoo New York. The new name comes with a new logo as well.

"It's regenerating excitement, setting a new tone, moving away from some of the challenges we faced in the recent past, and something that's easier to remember. Just simply Zoo New York," executive director Larry Sorel said.

Over time, Zoo New York will also take a different focus, highlighting the animals of New York both present and past.

"What we want to do is move from just 'here's an animal' to talking about the environment that the animals are in and their conservation needs. The need to preserve what we have," Sorel added.

That focus is part of the zoo's longer-term strategic plan to not only update the zoo experience for guests, but to also become economically viable. As this pandemic hit, the city of Watertown, losing money every day, planned to zero out zoo funding this year. Had that been realized, the zoo would not have been able to open this year and likely never would have again.

Realizing that consequence, the city found $50,000 for the zoo to open this year and begin work on that plan.

"I think having a cohesive, mission-focused direction for the zoo is so critical to our success. We have to be focused, too. Why are we here, and how are we going do we do that?" Zoo New York Board President Mark Irwin added.

It's a plan that eventually will include new exhibits, upgrades to current ones, and bringing in animals the zoo has never had before.