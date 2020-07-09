With Destiny USA opening Friday, there are still questions for the nearly 30 entertainment venues inside.

Low-risk businesses will be allowed to open soon.

Glow Golf, Museum of Intrigue, 5 Wits, and others hope to be open by Friday, July 17.

They all need the extra week to recreate their business models with an emphasis on safety.

"Each of our characters are going to be required to wear the mask as well," said Nicole Ginsburg, vice president of the Museum of Intrigue. "They've worked on ways to be social distanced from groups. Still have the same stellar interaction they had in the past, but it is going to be different."

Entertainment destinations like Apex, Dave & Buster's, and WonderWorks are not allowed to open until official guidance is given for arcades and amusement businesses.