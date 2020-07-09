At Franklin Alley Social Club, business has been tough. Owner Frank Sicari says they’re only seeing about 25 percent of normal sales during the pandemic, while bills have basically remained at 100 percent.

“Even now that people are allowed back in on the patio, it’s still not anyway near where it was,” Sicari said.

What You Need To Know

According to a survey conducted by the New York State Restaurant Association, 86 percent of New Yorkers want alcohol "to go" to continue permanently



Many businesses have relied on alcohol "to go" sales to keep them open during the pandemic



The governor’s office says they’re reviewing proposals to keep the "to go" orders in place

But one of the things that has helped keep lights on is take-out and delivery of alcohol. Sicari says that has led to creative strategies like movie night specials and tiki at home. He says without cocktails to go, they would’ve been in a lot of trouble.

“A lot of people, and rightfully so, are still uncomfortable going out to eat,” Sicari said. “They want to maintain social distancing even more so than what we’re doing.”

According to a recent survey conducted by the New York State Restaurant Association, 86 percent of New Yorkers want alcohol "to go" to continue permanently. Currently, an executive order from Governor Cuomo allows this to happen temporarily, which is up for renewal every 30 days.

“Restaurants aren’t completely reopened yet. We’re still limited to 50 percent indoor dining capacity,” said Melissa Fleischut, the president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association. “New York City hasn’t opened for indoor dining yet, and we think it’s going to be a long road back.”

She says they’re advocating for state lawmakers to allow alcohol take-out and delivery to continue for the length of the pandemic. Legislation has been proposed that would let it happen.

“If the legislature comes back into session later this month, later this year, we’ll work to get a legislation passed,” Fleischut said.

The governor’s office says they’re reviewing proposals. Sicari says if it was extended another two years, it would help many businesses get back on their feet.

“As people feel more comfortable going out again, it’s just another revenue,” Sicari said.