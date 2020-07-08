Both Vernon Downs and Tioga Downs are re-closing their hotels as they wait to open up their casinos after the months-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move came in response to Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said Wednesday that casinos and movie theaters in New York will remain closed while the state government continues to review the requirements for a safe reopening.

Casinos had initially been part of Phase 4 of the state's economic reopening at the end of June.

"Vernon Downs Casino Hotel made the business decision to re-close their hotel doors to the public and is no longer taking reservations," the facility said in a statement.