Picture this: a multi-course dinner with a 360-degree view of Rochester.

The special event venue, The Penthouse at One East Avenue, is hosting a series of "Dinner with Friends."

The series is a chance to enjoy a three-course dinner prepared by Rochester chefs, spend time with friends, and of course soak up the gorgeous scenery.

Brittany Brandt hasn't hosted an event at The Penthouse at One East Avenue since March 14. To help welcome guests back to the 360° view of Rochester, she's working with Rochester chefs from The Hideaway, The Vesper, and Tony D's for the "Dinner with Friends" series on the terrace.

"This COVID shutdown happened, and so it sort of segued into 'Dinner with Friends,' " Brandt said. “It was time to get people out again and you've been quarantining with your buddies and family and frankly, I miss sharing the terrace with everybody, and it is a way to partner with local restaurants and chefs who have been shut down and who are still very limited in their seating. This is chance for them to get some extra revenue, enjoy the terrace and dine out and out again in a safe place."

"Every week we are featuring what local Rochester has to offer, so this week it is strawberries, they are in season so the whole menu will be based around strawberries," said Max Gordon, owner of The Hideaway. "Every week, we will be rotating what those ingredients will be and that will be a hyper-focused menu to showcase some of the farms in Rochester."

"Dinner with Friends" kicks off this Friday and Saturday and continues the next three weeks, Wednesday to Saturday. Reservations are required at $65 per person, plus tip and tax at penthouseroc.com.