After being shuttered for nearly four months, Destiny USA will reopen on Friday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that malls in some parts of the state will be allowed to open at the end of the week as long as they have an enhanced air ventilation system that could remove coronavirus particles from the air, a condition he made after they remained closed when the central New York region reached Phase 4 of economic reopening.

"With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions," Destiny USA owner Pyramid Management Group said Wednesday afternoon in a statement. "We applaud New Yorkers who have been adhering to social distancing guidelines under extremely difficult circumstances over the past four months. This has clearly driven the decline of COVID-19 cases across the State. We are ecstatic to welcome them back safely and responsibly to our properties, and pledge to continue to do our part moving forward. We look forward to re-opening our properties on Friday across New York State."

The state delayed the reopening of malls, gyms, and movie theaters as most regions of the state hit the final stage of the economic reopening. Only malls in the fourth phase of reopening can open by Friday if they have the proper ventilation system in place.

Destiny USA has been closed since March 18.