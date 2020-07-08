HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Manny Santiago is doing what he usually does these days, awaiting updates from Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding the re-opening of businesses.

The Catalina Jazz Club manager said the business has suffered without being able to host live music for months.

“We closed on March 14, due to COVID-19," he said of the Hollywood club. "We were hoping that it would be just temporary, a few days or possibly a couple of weeks or so, however, it has extended all the way through this month.”

What You Need To Know The Catalina Jazz Club has been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19



With rent averaging to $30,000 a month, the business has suffered without income since its closure



Relying on live music shows to accompany their dinners, they are unable to attract guests at this time



The club has launched a Go Fund Me in hopes of saving the business

As he calls his employees to let them know their plans for re-opening must be postponed again, he is trying to get the business support through a Go Fund Me. Since closing, they have made no income, and are behind on rent, which is $30,000 a month.

“We are trying to reach as many of our loyal customers as possible. Musicians, social media, and friends to help us out to stay in business,” Santiago said.

Reviewing his booking schedule, he has a lot of artists to call and let them know their tentative goals for July are no more. His priority, beyond providing enjoyable live music, is to help his employees, he said, adding they have depended on him for years.

“We are trying as hard as we can to make things work for them. They have families to take care of. And we also need to keep the space,” he said.

The club was once bustling with families and friends dining while listening to live jazz by local artists. Still, in business for over 34 years, the sight of empty seats is not defeating Santiago, he remains optimistic.

“We sincerely hope that things will get better in the next couple of weeks when people realize that if we don’t take care of ourselves, take care of each other, we are not going to make it through this,” Santiago said, adding he is taking it one day at a time.