Binghamton's only outdoor market is back up and running.

The Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market will have between 10 and 13 vendors throughout the season.

They will offer fresh food, arts, crafts, and prepared meals.

Organizers said they're grateful to be open despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really miss seeing Binghamton come together so it's really nice to have this space where not only can people come together and see familiar faces but also support local businesses," said market manager Eliana Epstein.

You can head to the market every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until October 6.