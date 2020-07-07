A unique social experience is open again in Western New York.

Hatchets and Hops closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bar is known for offering axe throwing while guests enjoy brews.

The opening of its new location in the Black Rock community was postponed, but Western New York is in phase 4 of reopening, and the grand opening can finally commence this Thursday with a few precautions.

"We’ve had to alter the way that we do things now. So, we're not combining groups anymore,” said Hatchets and Hops Operations Manager Andrew Lloyd. “We're asking folks to bring their friends. I think the way they're referring to it is their quaran-team. So, bring your quaran-team in here, the folks that you're used to being around, and you can come in and throw."

Groups will not be able to share axes, and you will need to wear a mask.