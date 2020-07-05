With loosening coronavirus restrictions for this holiday weekend, local businesses reliant on recreational water activities got a boost, as neighbors flocked to get outside and get on the water.

"Saturday was the busiest day that I've ever seen Lake Delta in 40 years that I've been here," said Jonathan Bronson, the owner of A-Ok Campground & Marina in Oneida County.

It's an important lift for the business, which had to push back the reopening of its marina and campground due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"A weekend like this has been a game-changer for this summer. I did not expect this summer with everything that's going on. Due to COVID-19, I thought this summer was going to be a wash," Bronson said.

The owner says he typically launches 75 to 80 boats on the busiest days of the year, but on July 4 this year he says he had 150 boat launches, a first for him. Local marinas weren't the only ones that saw a boost from a busy weekend. Many neighbors were also on the water to go fishing.

"We've had probably a couple hundred customers come through the door this weekend, oh easily," said Albert Daher of Mickey's Bait & Tackle Fly Shop.

The North Syracuse business had to stay closed for much of the spring, but now that they're back open.

"We're just now letting people trickle into shop, a few at a time, so that's been tough on the place. But that's been made up for by the amount of people that are actually getting out and fishing," said the owner.