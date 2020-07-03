Two Albany County restaurants have closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19. While some restaurants have decided to offer indoor dining, others say the risk is too big.

What You Need To Know Graham's Coffee Parlor has remained open by serving customers through a window.

Employees are taking precautions by wearing masks, cleaning all surfaces multiple times a day, and social distancing.

Owner Katryn Malen says it's not worth opening for indoor dining because of the risks. ​

Graham’s Coffee Parlor in Niskayuna has remained open through the pandemic thanks to some creative thinking. The business is run out of an old house and what was once a window now serves as a space for customers to order.

"It’s really taken off since then, this whole window thing," says owner Katryn Malen.

The state is allowing businesses like Graham’s to have limited indoor dining, but Malen says her business isn't big enough for that to work.

"My space is so small that I would have to be telling people to get out, they can’t even come in. It’s just too much," says Malen.

The staff at Graham's is also taking a number of precautions in order to keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible.

"Everything that we do, we act as if we all have it; because that’s what you have to do. You have to wear the mask. You have to clean everything every 30 minutes," says Malen.

The goal is to eventually move beyond service at the window, but for now, that's what staff is most comfortable with.