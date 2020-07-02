An Ithaca favorite will not be reopening after 26 years in business.

The owner of John Thomas Steakhouse said he was looking to retire in the next few years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has sped that up.

He said it was a tough decision to make after 60 years in the restaurant business.

"We wouldn't be John Thomas without the people that have joined us for dinner over the years and we are very appreciative for their patronage and we are also very appreciative for our staff many of whom have been with us for a very long time," said Devin Kelly.

The steakhouse is now selling off their remaining wine and meat inventory.

Steaks are almost sold out and wines start at $15.