We're learning more about the filters Governor Andrew Cuomo says mall owners will need to install at their facilities before they're allowed to reopen.

Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning showed Spectrum News what a high-efficiency filter looks like.

"Usually these filters are more custom made, because if you were to just drop these filters into any piece of equipment, there's a good likelihood that you're going to damage your equipment," said Wesley Marchand, Isaac Heating and Air's vice president of commercial installation. "They're so restrictive that they're going to reduce the air flow through your system, which is going to cause additional strain on your heating or cooling coils in the unit."

Local mall owner Wilmorite tells Spectrum News it already has medical-grade air filters systems in place at its facilities, and is awaiting specific guidance from the state, adding that they "are hopeful that our new filters, paired with the HVAC system, meets the governor’s standards so that we can reopen soon.”