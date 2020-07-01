A new wedding and event venue is set to open in the Rochester.

Construction on the The Highline has resumed after a two-month delay caused by the pandemic.

Sisters Jessica Klein and Alyssa Cohen say they cannot wait to start hosting events.

Sisters and business partners Jessica Klein and Alyssa Cohen are turning a former performing arts theatre into a new wedding and event venue. The Highline Rochester on Alexander St. is expected to open in Sept. @SPECNewsROC #wedding #roc #smallbiz pic.twitter.com/Z4ftWPJfLi — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 1, 2020

"We really have always wanted our own space so we decided that that is what we are going to work towards so for the past two years that is what our goal has been and here we are," said Cohen.

Construction began in February on the 6,000 square foot venue in Rochester's Neighborhood of the Arts on Alexander Street.

The Highline Rochester at 409 Alexander St. in Rochester’s NOTA will accommodate 200-400 guests. Discounted preopening booking discounts are available until the end of August. @SPECNewsROC #weddings #events pic.twitter.com/Rj1MH4hIND — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 1, 2020

"We were lucky because we were working for other people and got to learn a lot while they were in charge of the financial stuff and the end goal was always for us to be doing our own thing. Our family has been so supportive and helpful and we are sisters and best friends and we have always wanted to work together," said Klein.

The venue will feature a large, flexible event space that can accommodate 200 to 400 guests.

The Highline on Alexander is expected to host its first event in September.