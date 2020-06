Wegmans will be closing all its Pub by Wegmans locations. This includes the sole Rochester-area location in the Perinton Wegmans on Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

Wegmans initially closed the pubs because of the pandemic.

The pubs featured full-service bars and menus with burgers, sandwiches and other foods.

Wegmans also tells Spectrum News that the space where the pubs were will quote, "become part of our restaurant foods strategy in the future."