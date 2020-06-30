For an organization whose mission has been lending a hand to regional entrepreneurs and small businesses, it isn't a leap.

But, it's an offering that during the pandemic may be more vital than ever.

“To be able to provide that kind of content to people who are working from home for free is amazing," said Jerry Ross, the president of the National Entrepreneur Center.

Thanks to a partnership with New Jersey-based The Lonely Entrepreneur and sponsorship funds, namely from Wells Fargo, the Center is providing entrepreneurs free access to more than 300 modules of online training and discussion forums.

The non-profit works to accelerate the economic empowerment of minorities.



The Center has long worked to promote small businesses, providing support via more than a dozen organizations, like the African American Chamber of Commerce and Prospera.

The organizations operate independently and in their own silos, but share resources and communal space in the same facility tucked inconspicuously in Orlando's Fashion Square Mall since 2011.

Ross, one of four full-time staff members at the Center, is an entrepreneur himself who sold his specialty lighting business, which lit up the likes of NASA's Shuttle launch pad.

He said that the new online learning portal is invaluable.

“Some are a survival kit for dealing with the pandemic, what it's like to be on your own," explained Ross.

Others, he said, revolve around caring for employees when businesses no longer operate in a face-to-face manner.

“We got immediate content that people can go to, in whatever scale of business they’re in," he said. “In the first ten days, I think we had about 250 that engaged and signed up,"

People like Kelda Senior, who not only tapped into the online learning herself but helped others in a Black Orlando Tech training course to access the portals, as well.

“It was exciting. It felt good to know there was already local organizations who have a similar mission," she said. “One of the messages we’re communicating through our BOT community is this is the ideal time to pivot in your career or add on additional high-demand tech skills to take you through the pandemic and beyond."​

Senior said that Black Orlando Tech, also known as BOT, began as a "safe place for blacks in the tech space to come together.”

The non-profit works to accelerate the economic empowerment of minorities, particularly African Americans, with the goal of training and inspiring 10,000 minorities to enter into tech careers in Central Florida by 2025.

Senior admitted that the goal is "lofty," but "attainable," due to resources like those provided via NEC's free training portal.

“I think Orlando is an epicenter of creativity, entrepreneurship," said Ross. "And I think the world is starting to notice."