A Fairport restaurant is trying to make the most of the New York Pause with a move and remodel into an entirely new location.

Compane Brick Oven Bistro closed in March and is in the final phases of construction in a new spot. The brand new location is right across the street from its former spot on Main Street inside the former American Can Company.

Check out what’s happening at Fairport’s former American Can Co. More businesses are moving in including Compane Brick Oven Bistro that’s moving in from across the street. Construction was delayed two months due to the pandemic and NY Pause. @SPECNewsROC #restaurant #smallbiz pic.twitter.com/VzW8QjU5Tr — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 29, 2020

Compane owner, Brendon Clar, can't wait to get into the space and welcome back Compane customers. The new build is a work in progress now, but soon Compane Brick Oven Bistro will reopen in a new, much larger space.

"Business has been on the rise continually every year so we are going to have a much bigger space. We are going to have a private event dining space here and the bar is going to be double the size. Seeing this project grow, I have always loved the village of Fairport and this allows us to really become entrenched in it because I think this whole cannery project is going to bring a lot more people out to the village and keep us part of this community for a long time," said Clar.

Pandemic or not, this is a huge business move, both financially and emotionally. Compane staff are anxiously awaiting the reopening that is about two months behind schedule because of the New York Pause. On top of all these changes, Clar is a new dad. His daughter Harper is 6 months old.

Compane owner Brendon Clar says the new Compane at the American Can Co. campus will be nearly double the size, have a larger bar area, private event space and patio seating. #Fairport @SPECNewsROC #smallbiz pic.twitter.com/4d2aDtfwA0 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 29, 2020

"Any time you put this much investment into something there is a lot of apprehension, but I believe in the food that we serve and the community of Fairport and I think that eventually all of this (pandemic) will pass and we will keep trucking along and serving people good food and having a great experience so I am excited for it," Clar said.

If all construction moves ahead on schedule, Compane will celebrate its grand opening sometime in August.