The Roseland Wake Park in Canandaigua is now open for the season with strict health guidelines in place.

Currently, only two hour passes can be booked, and attendees must make a reservation online or by calling 585-393-WAKE.

Both customers and staff were excited to be back.

"Oh, it feels incredible. I could not be more excited to be here and be open,” said the park’s General Manager Chris Bills. “It was a couple hurdles that we needed to get by figuring out all this COVID stuff, but just like everybody else we overcame. Really wanted to be open for everybody to be out here wakeboarding, so did what we needed to do and we're here open."

The wake park is separate from Roseland Water Park, which is not currently open.