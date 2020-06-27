A community group in Buffalo is encouraging people to get out and support small businesses in their neighborhoods.

The Parkside Community Association held a cash mob Saturday at the Loose Moose Artisan Shop on Parkside Avenue.

It was the first day the shop welcomed back customers after closing due to COVID-19.

The Parkside Community Association says it held the cash mob there to help support those businesses.

The shop is surrounded by other small businesses also in the midst of reopening, including Fairy Cakes, JAM and Parkside Meadow.

"Local is really important right now, and small business is really important," Loose Moose owner Samantha Carncross said. "Within our small business, we have 30 other small businesses with different vendors and artisans so we all just support each other."

Organizers say by shopping at the Loose Moose, customers are also helping support 25 local vendors who supply the items there.