MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- It will be a Brewers season like no other. A 60-game schedule that will start without fans in late July.

While the specific schedule hasn't been released yet, in a webinar with reporters on Friday, Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns did offer some information.

“We have had a small number of individuals in our organization - asymptomatic individuals - test positive. They are asymptomatic and they are doing well.”

Brewers fans have energized Miller Park--but they won't be able to attend games--at least at the start of the season. Brewers President of Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger, is hoping for some fans by the end of the year.

“Right now, obviously, we’re under the guidelines of the city of Milwaukee. Those guidelines do not permit us to have fans at the games. I don’t anticipate that we’re going to have an opportunity to have a full stadium in 2020, but even if we have a limited number of fans through appropriate social distancing and other safety protocols, it would be certainly an aspirational goal of ours in conjunction with MLB and the city of Milwaukee. If we could make it happen, I would absolutely love it.”

Manager Craig Counsell says the players will have to adjust to playing games without fans.

"I've believed for a long time that no fans in the stands is the biggest part of this season. I think it's gonna be the most jarring thing that happens."

About 45 players will begin staggered workouts at miller park on July 4. Stearns says thirty will open the season with the brewers, while the others will help comprise a taxi squad -- in Appleton.

"Likely a week and a half to two weeks after the start of major league camp, the remaining players in our pool of 60 who are not coming to Miller Park will report directly to Appleton.”

Rick Schlesinger says games without fans will be extremely difficult for the brewers from a business perspective. He's not worried about the team's long-term financial health. He realizes this season is about more than finances.

“I really think we as participants in this pastime have an obligation to the country and to the fans to provide this game and the enjoyment and bring connectivity to people who may differ vastly politically but love baseball.”

Schlesinger says Opening Day will not be the same without fans.

Some traditions will remain but he says there won't be the usual pomp and circumstance.