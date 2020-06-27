Local restaurants are happy to be able to provide alcohol "to go" to their customers for an extra 30 days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended his takeout and delivery order that was set to expire June 27.

Gail Gallipeau owns 585 Rocking Burger Bar in Gates. She was surprised to see the order extended, but glad it happened.

Gallipeau says the restaurant will continue to distribute premade mixed drink pouches that have really sold well during the pandemic. She said the alcohol to go sales helped the business during the pandemic.

“It got people to know us better and know what we are about because we do the crafty fun cocktails," Gallipeau said.

Being able to offer alcohol to go has also helped Elmwood Inn in Rochester.

Owner Paul Dean says profit from the take-out drinks doesn't cover the difference of what they made before COVID-19, but any bit helps.

"You know our profit margin on alcohol is more than food so I think it's a really terrific thing that he has done to help restaurants out. A lot of people order our specialty drinks to go and get it in their home and they drink it at home. It's a lot safer that way," Dean said.

Gallipeau just hopes her customers continue to be responsible when they buy alcohol to go.

"I mean it has a benefit for us to be able to do it but again the consumer needs to follow once they leave here," said Gallipeau.