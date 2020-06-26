New York's Finger Lakes Region entered Phase 4 of reopening Friday. But some businesses that have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic must wait a bit longer.

At Power Train Sports in Gates, Owner Adam Terry says people are buzzing to get back inside.

“Part of the reason people come into the gym is for the camaraderie,” said Terry. “To make sure that they're progressing throughout their gains in their goals.”

A camaraderie that’s been missing since March. Terry owns two appointment-only performance training gyms. There’s the Gates location, and one in East Rochester. The former Syracuse University and NFL offensive lineman opened the gyms after his football career ended.

“A pretty easy segue, coming out of a seven-year NFL career,” he said. “You know, there were things that I wanted to do. I wanted to help athletes get to the pinnacle of our sport.”

Training elite athletes hasn’t been the same since the shutdown. Most of it is done virtually. Gyms fall under New York’s Phase 4 reopening. Phase 4 began Friday, but despite expectations they might be, gyms aren’t included — yet.

Terry, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2005, uses a football analogy.

“Three seconds left in the game," he explained. "You're spotting up for a field goal, and somebody jumps offside. That was the emotion. Now you’ve got to move five yards back.”

Meanwhile, plans are in place for a safe reopening. They include social distancing, reduced capacity, sanitizer stations and deep cleaning. All staff and clients will have to wear a mask, and undergo COVID screenings before entering.

But the uncertainty is frustrating.

“If we could stress anything about this, throughout this opening process to the governor, it would be a little bit more clarity and also a little bit longer runway,” he said.

For now, Terry says he’ll control what he can control. That, and wait for the go-ahead from the state.

“We're ready to go,” he said.