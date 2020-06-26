Phase 4 of the state's re-opening has arrived right on schedule for five upstate regions, and museums, zoos, and the film industry are all moving forward.

But some of the big-ticket industries are noticeably absent, leaving business owners, like those at Destiny USA in Syracuse, frustrated as they continue to wait the green light to open.

What You Need To Know

Malls, gyms, and movie theaters aren't cleared to open





Mall owners thought they'd be able to open in a previous phase as well





Phase 4 started in five regions across upstate New York on Friday



"It's been frustrating. I still don't understand how or why my establishment or other retailers in the mall are treated differently than the places that are outside of the mall," said Neil Patel, who owns the World of Beer franchise inside the megamall in Syracuse.

Patel has a business to run, but hasn't seen a customer inside his restaurant since March. He has 30 full-time employees, and like everyone else in the mall, he was planning to reopen for a second time, only to have to cancel yet again.

"This is probably the fourth or fifth different meeting I've had with people from my staff to only tell them again, 'Hey, everything we just went through, just forget about it, push that off until we have the green light,' " he said.

In the time he's been closed, Patel says he's lost half-million dollars in sales. State Assemblyman Al Stirpe has been fighting for the mall to be opened for weeks. Financial impacts like the one on World of Beer have the assemblyman worried about the future.

"What we're hearing is there's going to be 25 to 40 percent of businesses, especially restaurants, that probably won't exist when this is all over," Stirpe said.

Stirpe said he believes the mall is ready to go. He says decision makers had a plan for the state that has been working, but mistakes elsewhere in the country are creating hesitation.

"The spikes that are going on in other states that didn't take this as seriously as we did are giving the people in leadership a lot of concern," said Stirpe.

In his eyes, that concern doesn't justify the continued blanket shutdown of malls, gyms, and theaters.

"It doesn't benefit anyone just to say no we're not doing it at any level. I think they need to begin the process whether it's contained at 20 percent, or 15 percent or whatever," the assemblyman said.

On one hand, precaution can save lives. Large gatherings can spread COVID-19 easily. But for business owners in the mall, it comes down to the same question: why treat us differently?

"The longer the mall is treated separately, I think the mall is treated separately, I think it's going to have some type of stigma around it, like, 'Oh, is the mall really safe to be at or not? Why are they not allowed to open? There must be something risky about going to the mall,' " Patel warned.

Businesses inside the mall aren't the only one's feeling this way. Gym and theater owners had also planned on opening in Phase 4 and are also left without guidance from the state about when they can open. The state has said there will not be a Phase 5; rather, industries will be evaluated individually.