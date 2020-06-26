The National Baseball Hall of Fame is reopening as a part of Phase 4 in the Mohawk Valley.

“It’s been 102 days closed, and now we’re reopen today," said Jon Shestakofsky, Baseball Hall of Fame communications and education vice president.

What You Need To Know

The Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming back fans after being forced to close in mid-March



There are several guidelines in place, like mandatory masks for visitors and staff, and a cap on visitors allowed in every half hour.



The Hall staff are encouraging people to buy tickets online to reserve their slots

“I was excited,” said first-time Hall of Fame visitor David Deiullis. "I wasn’t sure I’d be able to get in. I saw a report yesterday that today is opening day, and I thought I wouldn’t be able to get tickets. We lucked out, I’m really happy to get out here.”

The mecca of baseball, bustling for the first time since March 15.

"It’s terrific to have the buzz of baseball fans back here, be in our museum and give us a chance to share what we love to share what we love to share, the stories of the game,” Shestakofsky said.

Just finished up my visit at the @baseballhall. First off, thank you so much for the hospitality! Secondly, they’ve done a GREAT job for the reopening. They have directional signs, masks, special pens for guests to be able to touch screens and much more! @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/SR6LSz6ukC — Kate Callaway (@KateCallawayTV) June 26, 2020

“We have these on-deck circles six feet apart where the cue should be in place," Shestakofsky said. "These clear acrylic shields are in place at any location where staff would be interacting with visitors.”

“I think for the most part I expected social distancing, people wearing masks, everything was cleaned on a regular basis," said Deiullis. "I felt very safe in there.”

There are 25 sanitizer stations and directional signs throughout the museum. Large gathering spaces like the Grandstand Theatre are closed until further notice, but interactive displays and exhibits are still open.

Every visitor is also being given a stylus pen.

I also learned the plaques for the 2020 HOF inductees won’t go up until the ceremony next year. So Derek Jeter fans, you’ll have to wait a bit! pic.twitter.com/gaDQkYSUxo — Kate Callaway (@KateCallawayTV) June 26, 2020

"The purpose is to allow people to interact with buttons in the museum, whether it’s exhibits or the elevator, and also to interact with touchscreens that have been installed in recent exhibits," Shestakofsky said. "For example, you use this instead of your fingers.”

When you walk through the hallowed home of America’s Pastime, it’s that type of quiet before the final out of the 9th inning. That’s because there are only 25 slots available for guests every half-hour.

“What we’re encouraging people to do is to go onto our website, baseballhall.org, and reserve their date and time of arrival," Shestakofsky said. "That will allow us to stagger our flow of visitors into the museum.”

If you’re planning to hit the hall this summer, make sure you bring a mask, since they are mandatory. If you do forget one, the museum will provide one for you.