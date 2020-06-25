Central New York malls have been preparing to open for more than a month, and as state orders keep them closed, it’s hurting the local economy in more ways than one.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is worried about how it will impact the city’s budget.

“Well we certainly need the tax revenue," said Walsh. "The pandemic has taken a big toll on our city finances, but of course on almost every business as well. We’re all anxious to get opened back up and start generating revenue again.”

Destiny USA says it contributes nearly $20 million in sales tax to local governments every year and just as much to the state government and MTA.

There are more than 250 businesses inside. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says it should be up to those business owners to enforce guidelines that keep customers safe.

“It’s very hard to point to things going on in the community where physical distancing is not being abided by and then folks are being penalized for the potential of gatherings over a certain number, so I think you lose your credibility to a point with this,” said McMahon.

Destiny USA says it creates more than 5,000 jobs in the county. Wednesday, only eight stores and restaurants with exterior entrances are open. A few others offer curbside pickup.

It’s uncertain when malls will be able to open fully and everyone can get back to work. Walsh says he’s learned not to plan too far ahead throughout this process.

“Seeing what’s happening in other states, we know that’s a real possibility if we go too fast," said Walsh. "As painful as it is to wait a little bit longer for certain things to open. The pain that we’ve gone through over the past couple months is something that we never want to go back to.”

Destiny USA and other malls were prepared to open during Phase 2 in late May. State guidelines keep changing, and Governor Cuomo has phased them out of Phase 4.