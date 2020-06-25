Both Vernon Downs and Tioga Downs are reopening up their hotels as they wait to open up their casinos after the months-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Jeff Gural said Tioga Downs is opening 80 rooms, along with an attached restaurant.

A similar thing is happening at Vernon Downs.

And while it's not back to normal, the staff is ready for the first step.

"In two to three weeks, we hope to be open," said Vernon Downs Regional Vice President of Marketing Todd Chandler. "I'm sure there's going to be restrictions like for example maybe every other slot machine or something like that, we haven't been given that information either. I have a feeling they will let us open, there will be some restrictions."

Chandler said the casinos are eyeing July 4 as a possible target opening date.