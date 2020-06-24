Buffalo's Broadway Market wants ideas on how it should move forward.

The market held a meeting Tuesday night to show the community that it can be a focal point for the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Not only does it bring it fresh products from local businesses, it's been a cultural focal point for the city for decades.

"You know, there are a lot of physical changes that need to be made to make it welcoming and safe and smell good,” said Public Market Development Principal Aaron Zaretsky. “You know when you walk into a successful public market you want to say wow, you want to be assaulted with good smells, and good sights and hear a street musician. It should be very experiential, it should be really fun."

The city of Buffalo recently invested $2 million into improving the market.