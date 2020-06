For now, the casino will only be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Not all games of chance will be available and capacity will be reduced.

The casino will take several health and safety precautions. All guests need to enter through the valet entrance or through the parking garage.

Everyone entering the building will have their temperature checked and must wear a mask. There will be limited slot machines and no table games.

Food services are limited, and no alcohol will be served at this time.