Element Salon & Spa on Main Street in Goshen is bustling with customers again after it was forced to close for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.



"Oh my god I feel very sorry about we need to close, " said salon owner Dawn Zheng. "We just opened up not even four months [ago] and we need to close."

What You Need To Know

S taff members are required to wear face masks and face shields



Element Salon and Spa is enabling social distancing between customers and staff by installing plastic barriers



Nail salons were allowed to reopen in phase 3

Zheng has reopened her doors with new precautions in place to keep customers and staff members safe.



"Face masks are required, and then head shields are required and social distancing is required," said Zheng.



Customers are being seated at every other chair and plastic barriers were installed to further separate customers and staff. Customers are also asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer prior to beginning their service. Zheng even installed an air purification system in the salon.



"After customers, we are cleaning all the tables every other customer we're cleaning chairs," said Zheng.



Metal nail tools are also being sterilized between uses. Customers like Debra Wilson said they feel safe to return.



"It feels like life is coming back to normal," said Wilson. "It's really nice to be sitting here and to be in a great, clean, fresh place and all of the precautions that are being taken; it's really nice."