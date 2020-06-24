Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that people traveling to New York state from areas with high COVID infection rates will need to self-quarantine for 14 days

Spectrum News spoke with Visit Rochester to get a sense of how this impacts tourism as the region enters Phase 4 of re-opening.

The organization's president says he's not worried about it, saying Rochester is considered a "drive market," and not many people are going to fly in from those states during a pandemic to visit.

He says right now, safety is the primary concern, adding that our area is lucky because there's plenty of parks and things to do outdoors in the Finger Lakes.

"People in the Northeast have taken this very seriously, and the numbers show it," said Visit Rochester President and CEO Don Jeffries. "So we're excited. We're excited to get open, we're excited people are starting to visit again. And we commend the governor for putting in these restrictions, because it keeps us safer."