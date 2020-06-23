Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy says the Finger Lakes region is on track to start Phase 4 of re-opening on Friday.

But some kinds of businesses will need to stay closed for now.

Gyms, movie theaters, and malls will likely remain closed on day one of Phase 4.

These three businesses are considered a higher risk by the state, with officials saying they want to monitor metrics before making a decision.

Duffy says we're more likely to see museums and art galleries open.

This comes as Governor Cuomo says New York is one of three states on track to contain COVID-19.