Onondaga County held a special session to move one step closer to a new Amazon warehouse for DeWitt.

Legislators say the developer has committed to taking care of all of the road and sewer impacts on this project.

The vote authorizes the county to act as the lead agency and approves the environmental quality review assessment for the DeWitt Amazon warehouse. The motion was approved unanimously.

The proposed 12,000 square foot warehouse will be on Kirkville Road in the Town of DeWitt off of I-481.