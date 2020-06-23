Amazon has officially opened its distribution center in the town of Tonawanda, set to create more than 600 full-time and part-time jobs all paying at least $15 an hour at the 117,000 square foot facility.

The trillion dollar company also announced the center will provide hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers.

“We want to thank Amazon for their continued investment in the Buffalo Niagara region, this being their second significant project in our community,” said Invest Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Tom Kucharski. “Through collaborative partnerships with the public and private sectors and a shovel-ready site from developer TM Montante Development that facilitated a swift site selection process, our region was able to capture the interest and investment of a leading global company like Amazon.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz the creating of jobs is important, especially during the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poloncarz called the facility another investment in the workforce of the region.

“The Town of Tonawanda is excited to welcome Amazon and their significant investment to our community. Their location in the Riverview Solar Technology Park is further proof that our River Road corridor is undergoing a revitalization,” said town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger. “We also want to thank the developer, TM Montante Development, for bringing this exciting project to our Town and for working with both Amazon and the Town to make this project a reality.”

In celebration of the new facility, the company partnered with FeedMoreWNY to provide more than 80 meals to the community.

For more information about job opportunities, visit this link.