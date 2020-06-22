Oswego residents don't have to say goodbye to JCPenney after all.

The store was thought to be one of many across the region to be closing for good, but it has recently reopened.

A few weeks ago, the company announced 154 stores nationwide would shut their doors as part of its bankruptcy process as they deal with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now that list has decreased to 136, while the Oswego store is one of the locations that will remain open.

Shoppers in the Port City are happy to be back to look for deals.

"It's actually awesome. I'm very happy that they got to stay open and I'm glad people came and shared their loyalty with them," said shopper Karen Policare. "I've been here since they opened. Yes, great customer, and we were all very sad when we thought they were closing. I know the general manager and I'm just thrilled that they got to stay open."

Several stores in Central New York will be closing in the area, including the Destiny USA location.

Sangertown Mall in New Hartford, Freedom Mall in Rome, and Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn will also lose their stores.