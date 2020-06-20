ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is celebrating Juneteenth by supporting Black-owned businesses.

Infinite Zion Farms is one of more than 60 Black-owned businesses participating in Black Friday Orlando. It’s a scavenger hunt that encourages folks to visit and interact with merchants. The event was started and organized by Knakeesha Samuels, a Black businesswoman herself running Karisma Event Agency.

“It’s hard for me… I respect the fourth of July. I respect it, but we weren’t even human beings during that time. Juneteenth marked the freedom of who we are,” said Raymond Warthen, the owner of Infinite Zion Farms.

Donations collected for this event go to the Black Friday Orlando Grant. The winner of the competition chooses which business receives the grant.

Infinite Zion Farms helps the homeless in Parramore and are currently trying to raise funds to get a solar power greenhouse installed.

Infinite Zion Farms is on West South Street and they will have fireworks as part of the Juneteenth celebration starting at 9pm on June 19th.