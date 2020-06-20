Some good news for Albany restaurants, as city officials are working to expand outdoor dining opportunities.

This includes the use of sidewalks and parking areas, and in some cases, street or lane closures.

The program began on Friday and will continue through at least the end of July.

During that period, Sheridan Avenue will be closed on weekends, between Chapel and North Pearl Streets.

Bridge Street between Broadway and Mill Lane will also be closed daily during that time.

Some parking lanes throughout the city will also be closed, to allow restaurants to use the entire depth of sidewalks.

This includes parts of Madison Avenue, North Pearl Street, and Thatcher Street.