As local restaurants continue to face COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor dining areas have become a very popular option for communities. However, one business owner says the food court placed in front of his restaurant was certainly well-intentioned, but ended up doing more harm than good.

"It's not helping me," Emerson Metzler, who owns Jeb's Restaurant in Downtown Lowville said. "It is actually hurting me."

What You Need To Know Lowville created an outdoor dining space for businesses downtown

The crowded area overwhelmed one business and it was the recipient of complaints involving issues it had nothing to do with

Jeb's Restaurant owner likes the idea of helping business, but hopes this food court area will move to a nearby parking lot

Two weeks ago, Lewis County wanted to create an outdoor place to bring people downtown and support local businesses. It was decided to shut down a portion of Shady Avenue, right in front of Jeb's. The plan was to do it every other weekend for the rest of the summer.

It didn't take long, he says, for the crowds to come in overwhelming numbers that first day. Crowds that would eventually make numerous complaints, all aimed at him. There were concerns of slow service, which he says was because he's not equipped to handle that many people. Metzler heard it was too far of a walk to his front door, cars couldn't get pickup orders, and people couldn't even be dropped off near the restaurant.

He even received an online complaint of favoritism, after all the crowds were in front of his restaurant.

"This isn't me," Metzler said. "I'm not asking for this. I don't want this to happen. I can't control it."

Metzler voiced his concerns to the Village of Lowville Board this week. He also says complaints about a lack of social distancing and mask-wearing fell on his lap.

"I understand the ideology behind it," he said. "I do want business in downtown, absolutely. I want all of us to succeed. I just don't think it's a well-thought-out plan."

In addition, the village's fire department says it has concerns with how it could respond if something happened to a building there.

"From a fire department standpoint, it's definitely a nightmare to have that street closed for any portion of time," the board was told by a fire official.

Local officials will continue to discuss these concerns and see if other options are available to them for the rest of this summer.