Troy restaurateur Vic Christopher is criticizing the city for shutting down "The Clark House" on Broadway, which houses Little Pecks, The Grocery, and Donna's Italian.

Christopher said the closure came suddenly on Thursday, the same night as the grand opening of Donna's, which is taking over the space from Peck's Arcade.

The upper floors of the four-story building are being renovated and Christopher said the city posted a code violation notice on the restaurant after he invited Code Enforcement and the Troy fire chief to inspect the building.

The Mayor's Office said city officials saw a number of significant issues prompting the closure order and is working with the building owner to begin the permit process for construction, both planned and in progress.

Christopher said he thought he had an agreement with the city to make the repair work.

He said this violation comes as his restaurants are still fighting through the economic downturn.

"But I never thought I'd be here because of our local government, which we've always had a good working relationship with," Christopher said. "I never in a million years thought that I'd be standing here on our grand opening talking about how we're gonna get shut down by the city of Troy."

Christopher said he pleaded with the city to allow the kitchen to remain open to serve diners seated outdoors.

The Mayor's Office said the city is ensuring the safety of patrons and employees alike, and is open to working with building owners to resolve these issues.