An Ulster County bridal shop owner, who was recently honored as a “Community Champion” by the county executive, is under investigation by the New York State Department of Labor for her tax and payroll practices.

News of the DOL’s investigation came after a Spectrum News special report on the tax classifications of workers at Maria Cabrera Alterations and Tailoring at 900 Ulster Avenue.

What You Need To Know The owner of Maria Cabrera Alterations and Tailoring is under investigation for tax and payroll practices

Cabrera paid no state-or-federal payroll taxes on a position that she classified as an independent contractor

IRS guidance indicates full-time workers must be classified as employees for which employers must pay taxes

A former worker of Cabrera’s has shown Spectrum News a copy of her 2018 tax form which states the worker earned $40,000 as an independent contractor.

The tax bill for that worker — including state taxes, federal taxes and penalties — could end up being more than $8,000.

Meanwhile, Cabrera paid no state-or-federal payroll taxes on that position, even though IRS guidance indicates full-time workers must be classified as employees for which employers must pay taxes.

Cabrera said she classifies all of her full-time workers as contractors instead of employees.

“So I don’t have to deal with taxes and I don’t have to deal with disability," Cabrera said of her full-time worker's statuses.

DOL officials said Wednesday that penalties might be in order, depending on what their investigation finds.

“Misclassification of employees as independent contractors is a way for businesses to cheat their employees and the State of New York,” wrote DOL Spokesperson Deanna Cohen in an email to Spectrum News. “There are severe consequences for businesses who try to circumvent the system at the expense of their employees, and it will not be tolerated by the New York State Department of Labor. We proactively investigate these cases and aggressively enforce the law in these instances.”