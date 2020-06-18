In the midst of a pandemic, Broome County is seeing an industrial hemp production facility open its doors.

"This is just a small step in something bigger to come but it feels great because we're able to employ people and we can fit a need in the marketplace," said Kaelan Castetter, CSG Hemp CEO.

What You Need To Know Empire Standard is Broome County's first industrial hemp production facility

Products like oils, lotions, salves, and other materials will be created

The business has employed seven people

Castetter believes there's huge economic potential that could start in the Southern Tier.

"We're looking at the national marketplace, we're looking at the greatest marketplace in the world which is New York City, but also global markets," said the 24-year-old.

But the hemp market went downhill last year because the demand decreased. Castetter acknowledged that a lot of the hemp industry has failed to live up to the hype.

But County Executive Jason Garnar says there's still hope for massive growth.

"You have to have patience," said Garnar. "You think about all the great industries in the United States, they didn't happen overnight. But they happened."

As for this facility, Empire Standard will produce a variety of hemp-based products.

"Oil-based, tinctures, but also think of sports creams, pump-action, salves, roll-ons, it can go on and on," said Castetter.

The business has hired seven employees and plans to begin work later this month.