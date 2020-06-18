The Department of Environmental Conservation has placed new restrictions on Norlite's Cohoes facility when it comes to the incineration of firefighting foam, known as AFFF.

The foam had been incinerated at the Cohoes facility for periods of time in 2018 and 2019 as part of a contract with the Department of Defense. It’s unclear if burning the foam releases toxic chemicals, including PFAS.

DEC officials say Norlite will be required to carry out an environmental justice outreach program with the community to provide residents an opportunity to comment on the company's operations and potential environmental impacts.

The DEC will also consider all permit renewals as part of an expanded review of the company.

Researchers are currently working to determine if burning the foam is hazardous, but that determination may take years. Environmentalists filed a federal lawsuit in February claiming the practice is damaging to nearby communities.

In a statement released Thursday, Assemblyman John McDonald said in part, “Until a safe and effective method of AFFF disposal is found, we cannot continue this practice in our communities. It is critical that we have answers before activity is permitted. I will continue to fight for the constituents I represent to ensure their health and safety are protected.”

Earlier this month, state lawmakers unanimously passed legislation that would ban the burning of firefighting foam.

Norlite has burned more than 2 million pounds of the toxic foam over the last two years. At the time, Norlite had no legal responsibility to inform the city what it was burning.​