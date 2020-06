Onondaga County lawmakers are looking at plans for a second Amazon warehouse in the area — this time in DeWitt.

This one would be a smaller facility built near Interstate 481 on Kirkville Road.

Amazon is already moving into the warehouse being built in the Town of Clay.

Local lawmakers said that there will be a special session of the Onondaga County Legislature next week to review the second facility.

It would then need to be approved by the Town Planning Board.