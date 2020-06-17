ORLANDO, Fla. — With theme parks continuing to open in Central Florida, their websites now tell people that there is no guarantee that visitors will not be exposed to COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Some theme parks have disclaimers on their websites about COVID-19



One attorney said he anticipates some businesses asking customers to sign waivers





RELATED: Get complete coronavirus coverage

Visiting From Virginia, Mycal McNeil came to Orlando to attend Universal Studios. Before entering, she knew what she signed up for.

“They hollered at me plenty of times to put my mask back on,” the tourist from Virginia said with a chuckle.

Wearing a mask in the park is a requirement, but on their website there is now a disclaimer: “Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.”

The disclaimer didn’t change her mind on attending.

“Actually had a great time," McNeil explained. "I am glad they are open, and we got to get out of the house, I walked maybe 30 miles this weekend, so I feel great.”

Anthony Hall, an employment law specialist at Morgan & Morgan says the disclaimer is fine, but consumers or customers should expect some requirements by a business during the pandemic.

“Customers should have a right or at least ought to expect to be able to go in to a business and CDC and state guidelines are followed," said Anthony Hall an employment law specialist at Morgan & Morgan.

Justin Mercado lives in Central Florida and says he goes to Universal Studios 20 times a year. He says the disclaimer shouldn’t come as a surprise to tourists or even the locals.

“You kind of already know the risk you are putting yourself at putting yourself around a whole bunch of people," said Central Florida resident Justin Mercado. "If you understand the risk and you are willing to do what comes with it and in this case going to a park, then it is kind of up to you.”

Moving forward, if the parks or a business ask a customer to sign a waiver before entering that they won’t sue if they contract COVID-19, that’s not exactly fool-proof either.

“If the businesses know of a known danger of COVID-19 then that won’t shield them from any waiver that a customer might sign," Hall said "It won’t shield them from potential liability.”

Buyer beware, and also make sure where you go complies with CDC guidelines.​

According to Attorney Anthony Hall he does anticipate businesses asking customers to sign wavers before entering a store or restaurant during the pandemic, but admits he hasn’t seen any cases of that locally yet. ​