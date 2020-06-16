Central New York representatives from the New York state Assembly are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to reopen Destiny USA.

The officials gathered Tuesday morning at the Embassy Suites parking lot across from the mall to make their case.

They argue the small businesses inside the mall are at an unfair advantage and are suffering from the longterm shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They believe that residents and potential shoppers are familiar with safety protocols and will abide by any rules required by the mall.

“If you can go to Wegmans in DeWitt, that probably has a few thousand of people at the same time, I don’t see what the issue is with having people walk around this expansive mall," said Democratic Assemblyman Al Stirpe.

They are looking for guidance form the state on guidelines on when the mall can reopen and what recquirments will be set for buisnesses so they can prepare for the inevitable reopening.