Seneca One Tower is getting a facelift.

M&T Bank and Douglas Development have officially resumed construction of the Tech Hub at Seneca One, as New York continues moving forward with its phased reopening.

The project, first announced in 2019, will create a modern workspace to help fuel the growing tech ecosystem in the region.

The developer’s say it will be an important component in supporting Western New York’s push to become and remain competitive in developing, attracting, and retaining skilled tech talent.

The move is expected to add 1,500 jobs when completed, and another thousand over the next few years.

The Seneca One Tower is located on top of Main Street in downtown Buffalo, a corridor that has seen dramatic changes in recent years, many designed to try to draw people into the city and keep them here.

M&T Bank told Spectrum News the components of the project currently underway are:

Exterior Enhancements : A major update to the façade of the building will begin today when Douglas Development begins the application of an epoxy paint system to the building façade, bringing new life and vibrancy to the appearance of the complex. See the attached renderings to get a sense of the transformation that is about to take place. Other exterior projects include the continued installation of perimeter wind breaks, landscaping and concrete work.

: Tower Floors: M&T’s tech space in the first 10 floors it has leased was nearly complete before construction was paused back in mid-March. That construction is now finishing-up, with furniture and equipment installation similarly advancing. M&T’s space in the tower will be ready for occupancy in the third quarter, though M&T plans to continue to closely monitor the pandemic and work with its executive teams to identify a timeline for a safe opening. The company has informed employees that it will maintain its current status until at least Labor Day, across its locations.

Pearl and Plaza Levels: Before construction was paused, work on M&T’s Plaza and Pearl Street levels was in its’ early stages, with work on interior framing, electrical, plumbing and the installation of the HVAC and ductwork having just started. Work has resumed with the first phase of electrical, plumbing and framing, as well as steel work to create a mezzanine on the Plaza level.

Residential: In addition to M&T and current Seneca One occupants 43North, Techstars and Odoo, Douglas Development is working to finalize projects to finish the lobby and other amenities in order to begin welcoming residential tenants. Construction on the building’s 115 apartments is all but complete, with occupants preparing to move-in in August once work on the supporting infrastructure wraps up.

Additional Building Updates: Work has also resumed on interior building components in the tower, including the food hall, elevators and escalators.



“Both M&T and Douglas are committed to safely and expeditiously completing work at the Tech Hub,” read a statement from M&T Bank to Spectrum News. “Both companies believe in Buffalo and the revitalization of the Main Street corridor from Canalside to the Medical Campus. Together, they look forward to creating a vibrant living and working environment in the heart of Downtown Buffalo.”