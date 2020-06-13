Two Rochester restaurant staples are now closing for good because of the pandemic.

Antonetta's Restaurant and Bar on Jay Street posted on Facebook on Friday that it's closing after 41 years in business.

The owners say they can't re-open due to increased compliance costs and new state restaurant regulations due to COVID.

Antonetta's meatball trucks and catering business, however, are both staying open.

Meanwhile, Shmeg's Restaurant also is permanently closing.

Owners of the diner on Buffalo Road posted that before the pandemic, they were planning to move locations because the building is being torn down next month, but the virus put a damper on future plans.

They permanently close July 3 and are continuing take-out orders until then.