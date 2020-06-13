While nail salons and spas are opening back up as part of Phase 3, some of them are losing out on one of the biggest parts of their business.

"Facials are a huge part of the business, about half of the business. And about three-quarters of my personal income comes from facials,” said Wendy Lerman, one of the owners of Effleurage Day Spa in New Hartford.

Nail salons and spas were among the businesses given the green light to open in the five upstate regions entering Phase 3, but facials, and other services requiring a client to remove their face covering, are still not allowed.

"It's been very frustrating not knowing. It's just the not knowing what phase we're going to be in,” Lerman says. “We assumed we were going to be Phase 2, and then for facials, we assumed it would be phase three, and now they can't even tell us if we're going to be Phase 4."

It’s a frustration for her and her clients, "Three-quarters of my people were looking forward to coming back. It's a social thing as well as a service,” she said.

Nonetheless, the spa is glad to finally start welcoming back its customers.

"It's amazing after being shut down for three months. Our clients are more like family to us, family and friends. It's just wonderful to be back,” the co-owner said.

They’re open for manicures, pedicures, and massages, and are taking numerous precautions to protect staff and clients from COVID-19.

"The reception area is closed, we're having clients come in and fill out paperwork, we're taking their temperature if they allow us to, they have to wash their hands right away, obviously they have to have a mask, we wear a mask and a shield,” says Lerman.

The business is also having staff alternate the days they work. They've also purchased shields designed to attach to the table and go over a client's face for when facials are allowed to resume.